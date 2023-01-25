This week, however, during a televised joint interview with Kenyan media at State House, Nairobi, President Ruto spoke passionately about his regional plan.

“You know that we are mobilising the region as well as international support for our regional peace initiatives to make sure our region is stable so that we can drive our economy,” he said on Wednesday night. “I spoke with the President of Sudan (junta leader Lt-Gen Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan) and agreed with him that it is time to have an Igad (Intergovernmental Authority on Development) meeting for us to help our brothers and sisters in South Sudan.”

In his first 100 days, President Ruto made a marathon of talks and tours. He toured Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania, Egypt, DR Congo, South Sudan and Eritrea, completing a regional circuit. Outside the continent, he visited the US and South Korea (he had been to the UK for the Queen Elizabeth’s funeral).

On the face of it, that alone cannot be success, especially since leaders routinely meet for photo ops. But in the next 10 days, Dr Ruto could assume the chairmanship of the Summit of Igad, the regional bloc of the Horn of Africa countries.

Diplomatic sources told The EastAfrican that President Ruto’s ambitions in Igad are twofold: To have an active rotational leadership that will make it felt in the region and to re-admit Eritrea. Asmara is technically a member of Igad, but has been boycotting meetings in protest against perceived bias against it.

“Isolating one member cannot solve problems we face today. Our experience is that problems are solved if people discuss them and share ideas,” says a senior government official, speaking in the background as the matter has not yet been floated before the Igad leaders. “Whether it is Eritrea or Sudan or South Sudan, we are saying we have common problems. We must work together.”

Igad’s other members are Ethiopia, Somalia, Djibouti and Uganda. Currently chaired by Sudan, Igad has been unable to front a definite timeline of events, as Khartoum is still facing an internal turmoil after the October 2021 coup that brought the ruling military elite to power. In fact, Sudan remains suspended from the African Union, which technically ties its hands in terms of playing regional roles.

The Igad Summit has not settled on a specific date yet but a source indicated that it will be on the third week of January.

The Summit is meant to discuss South Sudan’s troubling clashes. But it could be Ruto’s project to lead a regional body — a diplomatic win. Yet it could benefit others.

Visit to Asmara