Money transfer company Dahabshiil has joined other corporates to provide help to victims of the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria by donating money to those affected.

Dahabshiil has donated two million Turkish Lira to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, AFADBaskanlik.

The Company said it is showing Africa’s solidarity with the Turkey government and people.

Dahabshiil said the company and its staff across the world will continue to pray for the government and the people of Turkey and especially those affected by the devastating earthquake.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake has killed more than 35,000 people across Turkey and Syria so far, according to officials.

Dahabshiil also donated funds and other items to assist families who have been displaced in the conflict in Las Anod.

Dahabshiil said the donation included food and blankets which will be distributed by company officials and local residents.

