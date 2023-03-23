The HoR recommends that the Constitution of the Republic of Somaliland be opened for amendments as it, also, calls the international community to recognize the 32-year-old established democracy in the Horn of Africa

The House of the Representatives of the Republic of Somaliland strongly urged the government to revisit agreements previously reached with Representatives of communities living in the Sool, Buuhoodle and Sanaag regions collectively labelled as SSC.

The House, in the same statement, found the courage for the first time in over 25 years, to recommend relevant amendments to be made to the existing copy of the National Constitution to, obviously, accommodate suggested improvements aiming to end grievances surfacing from some of the regions.

“The House of Representatives urges that all agreements reached with Khatumo and other outstanding issues be expediently addressed; and that the Constitution of the Republic of Somaliland be revisited,” a House resolution released on Monday stated. A pivotal agreement was signed by then President of the Republic of Somaliland, Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud ‘Siilaanyo’ and the late leader of the SSC, Professor Ali Khalif Gallayd on October 2017, in Ainabo of Sool region. Unfortunately, the incumbent government neglected its completion for reasons that had never been adequately explained dashing expectations and a lasting settlement of grievances to the rocks.

The recommendations in the House resolution were based on the findings of an ad hoc committee the House Chair selected to table views on how to best end the ongoing Las Anod situation which had claimed many lives and displaced thousands during its two-month span of life.

The Honorable Acting Speaker of the House, Saeed Mire Farah, the First Deputy Speaker, urged the 11-member committee to fully and factually report back on the disturbing situation that first appeared as demonstrations voicing social grievances but soon turned into a politically-driven agenda of far-reaching implications.

The House recommended that all possible assistance be extended to the displaced populations whether it be through competent national or international institutions.

“The House of Representatives underlines the urgency of a meaningful participation of relief and succor efforts extended to civilian populations displaced by the military engagement presently raging in Las Anod, urging national institutions and other agencies that provide humanitarian assistance to expressly extend assistance to displaced civilians following established guidelines,” the statement said.

The resolution did not overlook the importance of stopping the armed engagements between government forces and a horde of armed militias comprising large numbers of trained and untrained combatants crossing over from Ethiopia and Somalia to support Las Anod insurgents fanned to life by warring traditional leaders. It recommended that non-Somalilander armed militias immediately return to their points of origin to give peace and dialogue a fitting space to take root.

“The House calls all parties to observe an immediate, unconditional ceasefire to curtail further devastation brought on by the ongoing armed engagement,” the resolution said, adding, “armed units who crossed over from beyond the border to immediately return to their areas of origin.”

Somaliland has previously pulled out from positions in and around positions within the Las Anod town perimeters putting into effect a unilateral ceasefire. But this had not been holding since heavily armed militias amassed in the city had never stopping waging continuous raids on army position since then. The army, though, is still holding its part of the ceasefire not advancing on the town despite its military capability to do so at any time.

The full text of the HoR Resolution is as copied below:

HOUSE RESOLUTION

The House calls all parties to observe an immediate, unconditional ceasefire to curtail further devastation brought on by the ongoing armed engagement The House urges on academics, religious clerics, business community and all responsible members of the society to spare no effort to bring the on-going hostilities to an end through a fruitful dialogue The House recommends that any party genuinely taking part in the mediation efforts whether it be the international community, neighbor countries and/or regional and international partners be embraced and encouraged The House calls on all armed units who crossed over from beyond the border to immediately return to their areas of origin The House supports the Somaliland national army’s efforts to secure the nation’s boundaries and the defense of its statehood The House of Representatives underlines the urgency of a meaningful participation of relief and succor efforts extended to civilian populations displaced by the military engagement presently raging in Las Anod, urging national institutions and other agencies that provide humanitarian assistance to expressly extend assistance to displaced civilians following established guidelines The House encourages all efforts to consolidate national unity and coexistence The House of Representatives calls on the government to learn from the administrative and governance oversights that surfaced in Las Anod to prevent similar situations to arise The House of Representatives urges that all agreements reached with Khatumo and other outstanding issues be expediently addressed; and that the Constitution of the Republic of Somaliland be revisited The House calls on all parties that hate speeches and posts on social media platforms engendering societal rift be avoided The House of Representatives encourages political parties to resolve electoral differences responsibly The HoR calls on the government to publicize elements apprehended in relation to terrorism activities and organized crime The House urges that Representatives’ mandatory responsibilities be revitalized and fully supported to bolster democracy, protection of human rights, efficiency of conflict mitigation and resolutions; and to consolidate national unity and mediation efforts bearing desired results among Sool traditional leaders and other prominent members of the society and the government The House underscores that obstacles hampering existing socio-economic issues, soaring unemployment among youth and the adverse effects of climate change be immediately addressed by relevant national and international institutions The House views that foreign interference in national issues seriously considering it a threat to national unity, security, territorial integrity, sovereignty and statehood of the Republic of Somaliland. On this view, the House is obliged to introduce and/or complete relevant instruments safeguarding the nation’s sea, land and air boundaries in accordance with Article 38, Para 4 (b) of the Constitution of the Republic of Somaliland The House of Representatives of the Republic of Somaliland calls on the international community to accord the Republic of Somaliland diplomatic recognition The House would accord special attention and consideration to the amendment of the National Discipline and Security Law and the Police Force Law and the introduction of a National Army Law and Anti-terrorism Law The House of Representatives calls on the House of Elders (Guurti) to execute its mandated role in pacification and resolution of conflicts.

Committee members of the HoR ad hoc Committee were as below:

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Skype

Email

Facebook

Pocket

Tumblr

Print



Like this: Like Loading...