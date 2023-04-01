The United Nations has termed climate change as the biggest threat to human lives in the Horn of Africa.

Peace in the Horn of Africa can help pave the way for a shift in focus in the fight against climate change.

The change would in turn open up new opportunities for the region’s economy to thrive, a business forum has been told.

Dahabshiil Group Chief Executive Officer Abdirashid Duale says that as it stands, climate change is beyond the control of people in the Horn of Africa who are otherwise known to be business-oriented.

“Many people in the Horn of Africa are nomadic. They are always working hard but the current climatic change being experienced in the region has reduced them to seeking help from elsewhere in order to survive which has previously not been in their nature,” Duale said.

“A peaceful Horn of Africa can encourage business and especially small and micro business entrepreneurs to thrive.”

Duale challenged major businesses in the region, the continent and international organisations to come together to help fight climate change to save future generations.

He spoke as Dahabshiil Bank hosted businessmen to apprise them of the modern services it has introduced to ease transactions.

The business community appreciates the role played by Dahabshiil Bank and Dahabshiil Group in the growth of their activities in the region and beyond.

Dahabshiil has been spearheading the fight against climate change by helping raise funds to help those worst hit by the deadliest drought spell in the region.

The Star (Kenya)

