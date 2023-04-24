A call has been made to display Burton’s little-known link to the mystical Garden of Eden in the town’s new heritage centre.
Burton historian David Adkins says a “lost collection” of tools and stone artefacts which were once displayed in Burton’s former museum were originally discovered by a British explorer who claimed they came from Somaliland, in Africa.
It is Somaliland that he believed was the location of the Garden of Eden. Known as a ‘biblical paradise’, the Garden of Eden is featured in the Old Testament. And explorer Heywood Seton-Karr, who died in 1938, caused a stir in the 19th century claiming he had found where its location would have been.
He had studied the historical description of Eden and its geographic reference points for decades – and all of these pointed to Somaliland, Mr Adkins says.
Mr Adkins has now found the ‘lost collection’ from the former Burton Museum, which once stood on the corner of Station Street and Guild Street before it closed in the early 1980s.