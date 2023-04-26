As the conflict in Sudan rages, the business community is expressing its concern over the escalating situation that is threatening to bring the country’s fragile economy to a halt.

One of the key corporates that have been operating in Sudan says the situation will have a far-reaching effect on humanitarian support and the general economy of the country.

Money transfer company Dahabshiil which has been instrumental in ensuring the communities affected by the devastating drought in the Horn of Africa gets support from the diaspora through remittances now says the situation in Sudan will affect clients and customers who have been benefitting from their remittance services.

“We have been very active in Sudan and the rest of Africa, especially during this period when the Horn of Africa has been hard hit by the worst drought in four decades.

“Dahabshiil has been engaged in ensuring the diaspora continues to support their families in the Horn through remittances and is doing all it can to help those in Sudan continue to access the same” says Abdirashid Duale, the Chief Executive Officer of Dahabshiil Group.

The company said they are distressed and concerned about the situation in Sudan and how it affects everyone including their customers and clients.

“It is our hope and that of the rest of the business community operating in Sudan and the rest of the Horn of Africa and the continent as a whole that peace will prevail and the economy which supports the people of Sudan will continue to grow,” said Dahabshiil Group in a statement.

A prominent journalist Abdisalam Hereri, who recently fled Sudan to the Somali city of Hargeisa, told the British Broadcasting Corporation that Dahabshiil has been key to supporting students, Sudanese and foreigners who are fleeing from the conflict to access money transfers for transport and food.

The UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has meanwhile warned that the violence between warring parties in Sudan “could engulf the whole region and beyond”.

Guterres fears the situation in Sudan will cause a catastrophic conflagration in the country and has asked the warring factions to return to the negotiating table.

The United States President Joe Biden has also demanded an immediate ceasefire.