China Weaponizing Investment on Foreign Soil as Part Of ‘Debt-Trap Diplomacy’: Report

China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang said in Beijing on Thursday that PRC will fund the reconstruction of Ethiopian infrastructure destroyed in the year-long Tigray war, according to the Beijing-based newspaper South China Morning Post.

Chinese FM Qin in a meeting held with Ethiopia’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Demeke Mekonnen Hassen on May 25, said China has delivered two batches

of food aid to the Horn of Africa, adding that it is also “considering providing a new batch to help countries alleviate their urgent needs”.