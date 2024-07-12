Kenya: MP Farah Maalim’s Own Party Recommends Expulsion from All Parliamentary Responsibilities

The Wiper Party has distanced itself from remarks allegedly made by Daadab MP Farah Maalim over the Finance Bill 2024 demonstrations.

Wiper said Maalim’s alleged conduct is against the guiding principles of the party.

The Wiper’s National Executive Council resolved to de-whip Maalim from all committees in Parliament.

The NEC further recommended that Maalim who is also the Wiper’s deputy Party leader, be expelled from the party.

“They go against our guiding principles and values as a party. NEC decides that the Farah Maalim be de-whipped from all Committees in Parliament including the Speaker’s Panel. NEC also recommends expulsion from the Party to the National Delegates Convention (NDC) – the party’s supreme organ,” Wiper said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Regarding the conduct and statements attributed to Deputy Party Leader Farah Maalim, let it be known clearly that the Wiper Democratic Movement party distances and disassociates itself from these remarks.”

On Wednesday, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission summoned Maalim to appear before it on Thursday, July 11.

The Commission said it is investigating remarks allegedly made by Maalim regarding the Gen Z demonstrations against the Finance Bill 2024.

“The summons is in accordance with Section 27 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act No. 12 of 2008 which states that NCIC shall have the power to summon witnesses and to call for the production of books, plans and other documents and to examine witnesses and parties on oath,” NCIC said.

“Farah Maalim is required to appear before the Commission to assist with the aforementioned ongoing investigations.”

NCIC stated that failure to appear in person at the said place, date, and time, is an offence as provided under Section 63 (c) as read with Section 63 (e) of the NCI Act.

By Perpetua Etyang