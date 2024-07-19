Somaliland: First Acupuncture Center in Last Ten Years Opens in Hargeisa

The first, full-furnished acupuncture center was launched in Hargeisa, opposite the Oomaar HQ offices, of the 26 June district, on Wednesday evening.

The Acupuncture Medical Facility is the only one of its kind currently in Hargeisa, and the first to open in the capital city of the republic of Somaliland within the past decade or so.

“This is an invaluable addition to the medical landscape of the capital and the Republic of Somaliland in general,” Minister Mohamed Haji Adan, cutting the ribbon off the center entrance stated.

“A facility that has amply tested and found curative, friendly, efficacious, and effective for several thousand years is, indeed, the kind of non-chemical based clinical attention pour people need,” Minister Mohamed Adan said.

Abdirizak Heiss, a member of the managing team and one of the founders, introducing the center to the public, promised visitors seeking medical attention expert attendance and a friendly, homely environment that would be within their reach.

Dr. Zhang ‘Ibrahim’ Guoxin, will run the facility and attend to patients.

“Acupuncture is a time-tested traditional curative process that helps heal a great number of illnesses without using chemicals or costly laboratory processes. The administration of the needles is both painless and soothing. The only requirement here is for the patient to complete the regimen and not neglect the doctor’s advice. The process is part and parcel of the healing course,” Dr Ibrahim Guoxin said.

Sheikh Mohamed Ali Behi, one of the most prominent, most focal Islamic scholars in Hargeisa, today, closing the ceremony stated that Islam fully approved all types of healing that alleviated the stress and pain sufferers felt.

“More often than not”, Sheikh Mohamed said, “traditional medicine is as effective – and sometimes more so – than scientific modes found in the modern medical world”.

Sheikh Mohamed wished the center, its medical staff. and its organizers success as harbingers of comfort and healing to patients.

Ancient Wisdom for Modern Healing

Acupuncture, a cornerstone of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), has been practiced for thousands of years. Originating in ancient China, this healing technique involves inserting thin needles into specific points on the body to promote healing and alleviate various ailments.

The earliest written record of acupuncture dates back to the Shang Dynasty (1600-1100 BCE), where sharp stones and bones were used to treat illnesses. The practice evolved over centuries, with the famous Yellow Emperor’s Classic of Internal Medicine (Huangdi Neijing), compiled around 100 BCE, providing the theoretical foundation for acupuncture.

Acupuncture is based on the concept of Qi (vital energy) flowing through meridians in the body. Practitioners believe that inserting needles at specific points can rebalance this energy flow, promoting healing. Some of the conditions commonly treated with acupuncture include:

Chronic pain (e.g., back pain, arthritis) Headaches and migraines Nausea and digestive issues Stress and anxiety Insomnia Allergies and asthma

While scientific studies on acupuncture’s efficacy have shown mixed results, most patients report significant improvements in their conditions.

The World Health Organization recognizes acupuncture as an effective treatment for various ailments.

In recent decades, acupuncture has gained popularity in Western countries, often used alongside conventional medical treatments. As research continues, this ancient healing art continues to bridge the gap between traditional wisdom and modern medicine.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

Facebook

Pocket

Tumblr

Print



Like this: Like Loading...