A federal judge in Washington, D.C.’s District Court for the District of Columbia has issued a US$194.3 million judgment against the Republic of Djibouti, enforcing an arbitration award obtained by a Dubai-based port terminal operator (DP World) in a long legal battle.

The US District Court for the District of Columbia has upheld a partial award issued in 2022 in a long-running arbitration concerning the Red Sea port of Doraleh in Djibouti.

The court’s decision, issued on Thursday 25 July 2024, granted an unopposed motion to confirm the partial award. DP World was represented by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, while Djibouti, which did not participate in the arbitration, was represented by Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel in Washington, DC.

DP World and DCT commenced proceedings in the US courts last year to enforce the third partial award made by Australian judge Zachary Douglas KC.

The award follows a dispute over the concession to operate a container terminal at the port of Doraleh, held by Doraleh Container Terminal (DCT), a joint venture between DP World and the state of Djibouti.

The dispute began in 2018 when Djibouti cancelled the concession and took control of the terminal, citing new legislation on strategic infrastructure contracts. DP World responded by launching proceedings at the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA).

Judge Douglas, in his first partial award, ruled that the concession was binding and that Djibouti’s seizure of the port was unlawful. In the second partial award in 2020, Douglas ordered Djibouti to restore the claimants’ rights within two months or face damages.

The third partial award, now upheld by the US court, reiterated the validity of the concession agreement and held Djibouti liable for DP World’s withholding of dividends between February 2018 and December 2020, awarding $117 million in dividends and $31 million in management fees.

Judge Douglas also awarded DCT $35 million for Djibouti’s seizure of funds from a local bank account and ordered the state to pay $17 million in interest.

FRENCH BELOW

Djibouti/US/Dubaï: DP World remporte le montant de 194,3 millions de dollars US contre Djibouti ce jeudi 25 juillet 2024

Un juge fédéral de Washington, le tribunal du District de Columbia, a prononcé un jugement de 194,3 millions de dollars US contre la République de Djibouti, appliquant une sentence arbitrale obtenue par un opérateur de terminal portuaire basé à Dubaï (DP World) dans le cadre d’une longue bataille juridique.

Le tribunal du District de Columbia confirme une sentence partielle rendue en 2022 dans le cadre d’un arbitrage de longue date concernant le port de Doraleh à Djibouti, sur la mer Rouge.

La décision du tribunal, rendue le jeudi 25 juillet 2024, a fait droit à une requête sans opposition visant à confirmer la sentence partielle. DP World était représenté par Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, tandis que Djibouti, qui n’a pas participé à l’arbitrage, était représenté par Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel à Washington, DC.

DP World et DCT ont engagé l’année dernière une procédure devant les tribunaux américains pour faire respecter la troisième sentence partielle rendue par le juge australien Zachary Douglas KC.

Cette attribution fait suite à un litige concernant la concession d’exploitation d’un terminal à conteneurs au port de Doraleh, détenue par Doraleh Container Terminal (DCT), une joint-venture entre DP World et l’état Djiboutienne.

Le différend a commencé en 2018 lorsque Djibouti a annulé la concession et pris le contrôle du terminal, invoquant une nouvelle législation relative aux contrats d’infrastructures stratégiques. DP World a réagi en lançant une procédure auprès de la Cour d’arbitrage international de Londres (LCIA).

Le juge Douglas, dans sa première sentence partielle, a statué que la concession était contraignante et que la saisie du port par Djibouti était illégale. Dans la deuxième sentence partielle rendue en 2020, Douglas a ordonné à Djibouti de rétablir les droits des demandeurs dans un délai de deux mois sous peine de dommages-intérêts.

La troisième sentence partielle, désormais confirmée par le tribunal américain, réitérait la validité du contrat de concession et a déclaré que Djibouti est responsable des retenues des dividendes de DP World entre février 2018 et décembre 2020, en attribuant 117 millions de dollars de dividendes et 31 millions de dollars en frais de gestion.

Le juge Douglas a également accordé 35 millions de dollars à DCT pour la saisie par Djibouti de fonds sur un compte bancaire local et a ordonné à l’État de payer 17 millions de dollars d’intérêts.

