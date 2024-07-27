Ethiopia Denounces Somalia’s Accusations of Fueling Arms Proliferation

A week or so after the Federal Republic of Somalia made allegations against Ethiopia in connection with the proliferation of firearms within the country, Ethiopia is responding to it.

On Friday, the spokesperson of the office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement in English and Somali languages expressing its “deep concern” about the proliferation of firearms in the region.

“it should be underlined that Ethiopia is deeply concerned about the proliferation of trafficking of small arms and light weapons in the Horn of Africa. As the region is challenged by ongoing conflicts, unchecked coastal lines as well as unsecured borders, it is imperative for countries of the region to coordinate their efforts in fighting such crimes,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

About ten days ago, militiamen in the central Galmudug State of Somalia reportedly intercepted Somalia’s National Intelligence Officers as they were transporting two trucks of firearms including machine guns and RPG launchers as they were being transported to Mogadishu. Ten Somali National Intelligence officers, including one senior officer, were killed during a shout-out with the militia forces who later managed to get away with the arms.

The government of Somalia has been making allegations that the two trucks of firearms originated from Ethiopia. The Somaliland government has been accusing the government in Mogadishu of it.

Ethiopia has not been responding to the allegations until today.

A letter from the office of the spokesperson of the MFAE said “Ethiopia would like to reiterate its steadfastness in fighting terrorism and the proliferation of illegal trafficking of small arms, light weapons, and improvised explosives.”

The relationship between Ethiopia and Somalia soured after the former and Somaliland -the breakaway region of Somalia that has existed as a de facto state for about thirty-three years – signed a memorandum of understanding on January 1, 2024. When completed, the agreement would give Ethiopia a 20-kilometer stretch of coastal land for a commercial and military purpose on 50 years of lease terms while Somaliland would be recognized as a sovereign state.

The Federal government of Somalia saw the development as a violation of its overnighting (something that Somaliland rejects) and has been mobilizing political and military support.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of Somalia, has been in Eritrea – with whom Ethiopia’s relation has deteriorated too – about three times. On Wednesday, Eritrea suspended Ethiopian Airlines flights to Asmara as of September 30, 2024.

