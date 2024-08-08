Somaliland Condemns Egyptian Foreign Minister’s Criticism of Ethiopia Agreement

The government of Somaliland expressed disappointment with comments the Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty made at a recent joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan. The joint statement of the ministers followed the latter’s visit to Ethiopia in an attempt to convince Prime Miniset Abiy not to implement the terms of a memorandum of Understanding he entered with President Musa Bihi of the Republic of Somaliland in January 2024 which included the diplomatic recognition of Somaliland aiming to reinstate the country to its brief international statehood of 1960.

“We reiterate our total rejection of the MoU,” stated the Egyptian Foreign Minister during the presser highlighting Cairo’s opposition to the agreement.

The Somaliland government lashed back labeling Abdelatty’s remarks as “inaccurate and misleading,” and accused him of abjectly failing to respect the inalienable sovereign rights of the people of Somnalilandjzks.

“Our government reiterates its unwavering commitment to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This deal reflects the shared interests and mutual respect between our two nations. We view this partnership as a cornerstone of regional stability and economic cooperation,” a Somaliland Foreign Ministry statement said Wednesday.

The Hargeisa government indirectly questioned the insistence of some countries to associate Somaliland with the failed state of Somalia to the south – a former junior partner in a union that utterly failed the aspirations of the former British Protectorate of Somaliland.

“It is imperative to clarify that Somaliland is not, and has never been, part of the Mogadishu administration. We are a distinct and independent nation with a rich history, culture, and democratic institutions. The people of Somaliland exercised their right to self-determination on 18th May 1991, establishing the Republic of Somaliland with its internationally recognized borders,” the statement pointed out.

“We call upon the Egyptian government to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Somaliland. We are calling on the government of Egypt to focus its energy and diplomatic efforts on the crises surrounding its borders, such as Libya, Sudan, Palestine, and Lebanon,” it added.

The Republic of Somaliland reminded the two ministers who, apparently, wished to promote the territorial ambitions of Somalia and its non-existent jurisdiction over the Republic of Somaliland, that it was for Somalilanders to chart their path to the future and that foreign diplomats should better attend to own cares and concerns.

“The people of the Republic of Somaliland are determined to pursue their path towards full international recognition and will not be deterred by unfounded claims or interference in our internal Affairs,” the statement underlined.

The landmark MOU with Ethiopia has sparked significant reactions from the Mogadishu administration of Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud, leading to new alliances and security pacts with countries like Turkey, Egypt, Eritrea, and Djibouti. Somalia has also made unsuccessful attempts to gain support from other East African nations such as Kenya and Sudan.

The agreement grants Ethiopia, a landlocked country, a 20-kilometer-long access to the Red Sea, building upon three decades of security and economic cooperation between the two nations. For Somalilanders, the MOU represents a form of repayment for Ethiopia’s support during the late 1980s when it provided refuge to Somalilanders fleeing aerial bombardments and military attacks by the former Mogadishu regime.

This diplomatic tension highlights the complex geopolitical landscape in the Horn of Africa, where issues of sovereignty, historical alliances, and economic interests continue to shape regional dynamics.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

Facebook

Pocket

Tumblr

Print



Like this: Like Loading...