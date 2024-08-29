As the Las Anod conflict unfolds, a more ominous spectre looms—the presence of extremist groups. Reports suggest that Al-Shabab and Daesh (ISIS) are exploiting the chaos by tactically merging with local militias with whom they share clan descendency. These groups thrive in unstable environments, recruiting, radicalizing, and planning attacks.

The situation in Las Anod has become increasingly volatile since the events of August 25, 2023. On that day, Somaliland’s military forces withdrew from the city following intense pressure from what local militias perceived as international support for their cause. This development has led to a dangerous power vacuum, with lawless militias now controlling the area and threatening to expand their influence to neighbouring cities – only one aspect of the diverse unintended but seriously far-reaching consequences of international actors’ arm-twisting tactics.

The military withdrawal of August 25 was particularly devastating for the Somaliland army. Reports indicate that the operation inflicted heavy casualties, with over 500 troops either killed or captured. The army also suffered significant material losses, including over a hundred military vehicles as it also resulted in unspeakable human rights violations against the POWs some of which showed women stabbing prisoners to death with blunt knives. The hasty, undignified retreat not only weakened Somaliland’s military capabilities but also emboldened the Las Anod militias, who viewed the outcome as a decisive victory.

In the aftermath of this single-day triumph, the Las Anod militias have transformed their perceived success into a cornerstone of their identity and motivation. They have woven a narrative around this event, elevating it to the status of a lifelong achievement in what can be described as a make-believe history. This distorted view of their capabilities and standing has had alarming consequences for the region’s civilian population.

Exacerbating the already volatile situation is the role of irresponsible social media influencers and self-proclaimed leaders who exploit the crisis for personal gain and notoriety. One particularly concerning figure is an individual known as “Captain Ayoub,” who, despite being a German citizen with no official military rank, has taken to wearing a general’s uniform in his online appearances. This impersonation of military authority, coupled with his inflammatory rhetoric and hate speech, has significantly contributed to the escalation of tensions in the region. Such figures, leveraging the reach and immediacy of social media platforms, have been instrumental in spreading misinformation, inciting violence, and radicalizing vulnerable individuals, particularly the youth. Their actions not only undermine efforts at peaceful resolution but also contribute to the overall destabilization of the region by promoting a narrative of conflict and division.

Further complicating the situation are the activities of former political figures who are now actively working to escalate the conflict. A prime example is ex-vice president Ahmed Karaash, who has been touring the region to drum up support for a concerted offensive on Erigavo and its surrounding areas. Karaash’s efforts to mobilize forces for an attack on Erigavo represent a dangerous escalation that threatens to expand the conflict beyond Las Anod. By leveraging his former political status and connections, Karaash is able to gather significant support for this aggressive stance, potentially drawing more communities into the conflict. His actions not only risk widening the geographical scope of the hostilities but also deepen the political and social divides that underpin the current crisis. The involvement of such high-profile figures in promoting offensive actions severely undermines diplomatic efforts and pushes the region further away from a peaceful resolution. Adding fuel to this already volatile situation is the role of the government in Mogadishu, which operates under the protection of foreign troops. In a startling admission, the Mogadishu administration has openly acknowledged its involvement in initiating and supporting the takeover of Las Anod. Moreover, it continues to actively contribute to the spreading of anarchy through political, military, and financial means. The government led by Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has taken unprecedented steps to undermine the stability of the Republic of Somaliland. In a move that has raised serious concerns regionally and internationally, Mogadishu has reportedly reached out to countries such as Egypt, Djibouti, Turkey, and Iran, seeking support to subdue Somaliland. Perhaps most alarmingly, there are reports of the Mogadishu government’s involvement in training and arming lawless militias in the Sool and Awdal regions of Somaliland. These actions represent a direct threat to the democracy and stability that have long been hallmarks of the Republic of Somaliland. The involvement of external actors and the support for destabilizing elements within Somaliland’s borders not only escalates the conflict but also risks drawing the entire region into a wider conflagration. Emboldened by the militia’s perceived victory and misinterpreted international support, these militias have engaged in increasingly aggressive and indiscriminate actions. Reports suggest that they have begun attacking pastoralists, livestock herders, and non-combatant villagers at will. These attacks on civilians not only violate basic human rights but also contribute to the destabilization of the entire region, displacing communities and disrupting local economies.

The absence of a stable governing authority in Las Anod has created fertile ground for extremist ideologies to take root and flourish. As history has shown time and again, areas lacking effective governance often become breeding grounds for radical groups seeking to exploit local grievances and establish their own systems of control. The situation in Las Anod is particularly concerning given its strategic location and the potential for extremist influence to spread throughout the region.

Reports indicate that militias based in Las Anod are now poised to launch offensives against several key cities in the region, including Erigavo, Burao, Oog, and Qorilugud. These groups, emboldened by what they perceive as tacit international support following the Somaliland army’s withdrawal, pose a significant threat to regional stability. Their actions could potentially trigger a wider conflict, destabilizing an already fragile area and creating opportunities for extremist groups to expand their influence. The belief among these militias that they have international backing stems from the events surrounding the Somaliland army’s withdrawal in August 2023. The pressure exerted by the international community on Somaliland to pull back its forces has been interpreted by some as an endorsement of the militias’ actions. This misinterpretation of international intentions has inadvertently contributed to the current crisis, highlighting the complex dynamics at play in the region.

The urgency of reclaiming stability in Las Anod cannot be overstated. The longer the city remains under the control of lawless militias, the greater the risk of extremist ideologies taking hold and spreading. This not only threatens the immediate region but could have far-reaching consequences for the Horn of Africa and beyond. Extremist groups have a history of exploiting unstable regions to establish safe havens, recruit new members, and launch operations against both local and international targets.

To address this growing threat, a multi-faceted approach is needed. First and foremost, efforts must be made to restore legitimate governance in Las Anod. This may require a combination of diplomatic initiatives, security operations, and community engagement to build trust and support among the local population.

The international community, while cautious about direct intervention, must play a role in facilitating dialogue between all parties involved and supporting efforts to establish a stable and inclusive governing structure. Additionally, addressing the root causes of instability in the region is crucial. This includes tackling issues such as poverty, unemployment, and political marginalization that often fuel extremist recruitment. Economic development initiatives, education programs, and efforts to promote social cohesion can all contribute to creating an environment less susceptible to extremist influence.

The role of regional actors, particularly neighboring countries and regional organizations, is also critical in resolving the crisis. Coordinated efforts to secure borders, share intelligence, and provide humanitarian assistance can help contain the spread of instability and mitigate its impact on civilian populations.

As the situation in Las Anod continues to evolve, the international community must remain vigilant and engaged and actively support the Republic of Somaliland to return the land to law and order. The misperception of international support for the militias’ actions underscores the need for clear and consistent messaging from global actors. It is crucial to communicate unequivocally that stability, the rule of law, and peaceful resolution of disputes are the priorities, rather than supporting the aggressors posing as victims. The battle for Las Anod is not just about control of a single city; it represents a critical juncture in the fight against extremism and instability in the region. The outcome of this conflict will have significant implications for the future of Somaliland, Somalia, and the broader Horn of Africa. Failure to address the current crisis could result in the emergence of a new stronghold for extremist groups, with potentially devastating consequences for regional and global security.

The urgency of reclaiming stability in Las Anod and adjacent areas cannot be overstated. The threats posed by extremist ideologies and lawless militias demand immediate and coordinated action from local, regional, and international stakeholders. Only through a comprehensive approach that addresses both the immediate security challenges and the underlying causes of instability can lasting peace and stability be achieved in this volatile region.

Hana Barkhad,

Freelance Journalist

