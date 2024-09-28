‘Focus on Combating Terrorism’ Ethiopia Tells Somalia at 79th UNGA

Ambassador Taye Atske-Selassie, during his address to the 79th UNGA, emphasized that Ethiopia’s memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Somaliland is based on the existing political arrangement in Somalia. He clarified that the MoU is aimed at fostering shared growth and regional prosperity.

The ambassador noted that similar agreements have been signed with other states, and there is no justification for the Somali Federal Government to incite hostility over it. He rejected any allegations made against Ethiopia regarding the agreement.

Lastly, he called on the Somali government to focus on combating terrorism instead of creating internal political tensions. He expressed Ethiopia’s concerns about the challenges faced by the United Nations in addressing global peace, security, and socio-economic development. He noted that the world is currently facing existential threats such as arms races, poverty, inequality, and climate change, while global commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is waning.

Ambassador Taye emphasized the need for the UN to prioritize the sovereignty and political independence of states, urging greater support for national efforts in peacekeeping and economic security. He highlighted the pressing need for reforms within the UN Security Council, pointing out that Africa’s exclusion has led to a disproportionate focus on internal African affairs. He called for Africa’s representation in both categories of the Security Council, emphasizing that this issue is central to the Council’s credibility.

Ambassador Taye also celebrated significant milestones for Ethiopia and Africa, notably the near-ratification of the Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA) for the Nile River Basin and the progress of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which is providing energy for Ethiopia and the region. He highlighted Ethiopia’s Green Legacy initiative, which has resulted in a significant increase in forest coverage and contributions to climate change mitigation.

Furthermore, he addressed concerns over maritime insecurity in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean, Ethiopia’s role in combatting terrorism in the Horn of Africa, and the growing threat posed by external actors. He reaffirmed Ethiopia’s commitment to regional stability, multilateralism, and global peace.

