Low Pay, Low Service, and Lower Self-Esteem: The Consequences of Unappreciated Professionalism in Somaliland

In recent years, the issue of low pay has become a growing concern in Somaliland, where jobs remain scarce and economic pressures are mounting. Across various sectors, employees have expressed frustration over inadequate compensation, struggling to meet even their most basic needs. These stories of underpayment, while often hidden beneath daily routines and economic challenges, are prevalent and deeply concerning. Investigating these claims reveals a troubling reality: economic uncertainty allows employers to exploit workers with little to no repercussions, contributing to a damaging cycle of low service quality and deteriorating self-esteem among employees One of the most prominent examples of this phenomenon can be found across several African countries, where the employment landscape is shaped by a scarcity of jobs and high competition. Many professionals find themselves underpaid and overworked, yet feel powerless to demand better pay or conditions. In these environments, low pay is not just an economic issue—it degrades employee service and self-esteem, leading to long-term consequences both for individuals and society as a whole.

Scarcity Breeding Contempt?

In a country where jobs are limited, employers often hold disproportionate power. Knowing that thousands of job seekers are eager for any opportunity, they exploit this scarcity, offering minimal compensation to professionals who have little choice but to accept. This imbalance in the job market creates a perfect environment for exploitation. Professionals, driven by the need to support their families, are often forced to accept wages far below their worth, fearing that rejecting a job offer could result in prolonged unemployment.

Consider Somaliland’s education and healthcare sectors, where many professionals, including teachers and medical staff, are grossly underpaid despite the importance of their work. Teachers, who are shaping the minds of future generations, receive salaries that barely cover their living expenses. Many are compelled to take on second jobs just to make ends meet, leaving them exhausted and unable to deliver the quality of service their students deserve.

Similarly, medical professionals in Somaliland face long hours and low pay, with many hospitals and clinics unable to offer wages that reflect the qualifications and expertise of their staff. Despite the vital nature of their work, nurses and doctors often find themselves trapped in a system where their efforts are undervalued. This imbalance perpetuates a vicious cycle, as even if one professional decides to leave, there are always others waiting for the opportunity, no matter how poorly compensated.

Quality Falls Victim

The direct result of underpayment is a noticeable decline in the quality of services provided by employees. When professionals feel undervalued and undercompensated, it is only natural that their motivation and enthusiasm for their work diminishes. Low pay breeds discontent, and this often manifests in the quality of work delivered.

Employees who are constantly stressed about their financial situation or are working multiple jobs just to survive cannot be expected to give their best at work. Consequently, the institutions that employ them suffer from a disengaged workforce. In Somaliland, this issue is particularly visible in the education sector, where teachers, burdened by financial stress, are unable to dedicate the necessary time and energy to their students. The lack of resources, combined with low pay, means that educators often have to compromise on the quality of instruction, ultimately harming the next generation’s prospects.

In sectors like hospitality and retail, where employees are frequently hired on low-wage contracts, customer service also suffers. Workers who are fatigued and uninspired due to poor compensation are less likely to engage with customers or provide the level of service that businesses require to thrive. This lack of motivation leads to high turnover rates, further disrupting service delivery and hurting business operations.

The Invisible Cost

Beyond the impact on service quality, the psychological toll of low wages on employees is often overlooked. Being consistently underpaid can lead to a profound erosion of self-worth. Professionals who once took pride in their work begin to question their value, feeling that their contributions are not worth more than the meager pay they receive.

This decline in self-esteem creates a ripple effect. Employees who feel undervalued are more likely to experience mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, and burnout. Over time, this not only diminishes their confidence but also affects their ability to advocate for better conditions in the workplace. The lack of career progression, coupled with ongoing financial stress, perpetuates a cycle of disempowerment that is incredibly difficult to break.

Many African professionals are forced to reconcile their sense of worth with the harsh reality of their paycheck. It’s a dilemma that weighs heavily on them—whether to continue toiling in silence or risk everything to demand better conditions. For many, the risk is too great. As a result, entire sectors stagnate under a system where employees are seen as disposable and undervalued.

In Somaliland, many professionals grapple with this harsh reality. Whether they choose to endure in silence or take the risk of demanding better conditions, the dilemma weighs heavily on them. The fear of unemployment or further exploitation prevents many from challenging the status quo, leaving entire sectors stagnant and employees feeling disposable.

The responsibility for addressing these issues lies primarily with the institutions and employers who have taken advantage of economic instability for far too long. It is no longer acceptable for companies and organizations in Somaliland to ignore the human cost of low wages. Employers must recognize that by paying their employees fairly, they are not only improving service quality but also fostering a healthier, more motivated workforce.

Governments in Somaliland also have a critical role to play in enforcing labor laws that protect workers from exploitation. Wage standards need to be established and upheld, particularly in industries where professionals have been consistently undervalued. The labor market should not be seen as a race to the bottom, where the cheapest labor is the most desirable. Instead, it must prioritize fair compensation for work well done, ensuring that employees are rewarded for their efforts.

The relationship between low pay, poor service, and declining employee self-esteem is a cycle that, if left unchecked, could have devastating effects on Somaliland’s economy and society. Employees are not just tools to be used for profit—they are individuals whose dignity and self-worth are directly tied to how they are compensated for their labor. Employers who continue to exploit the scarcity of jobs for their own gain will eventually face the consequences: a drop in service quality and the slow disintegration of their workforce’s morale.

Real change requires a shift in perspective, one where both institutions and employers recognize the intrinsic value of their employees and offer compensation that reflects that value. Only then can we break the cycle of exploitation, ensuring that professionals are paid fairly for their work and are able to deliver the high-quality service that Somaliland’s society demands.

By Abdishakkur Essa

abdishakkur.essa@outlook.com

