Somaliland Election Ethics: New Guidelines Announced

The Committee for Ethics, Conflict Resolution, and Election Monitoring (CECREM), Monday, has issued a comprehensive set of guidelines aimed at ensuring fair and ethical conduct during the upcoming election campaign period in Somaliland. This directive is addressed to all national parties and political organizations, emphasizing the importance of adhering to election laws, regulations, and ethical standards.

Key Points of the Directive:

Adherence to Religious and Cultural Norms: All parties and political organizations are reminded to refrain from any activities that contravene Islamic teachings, Somaliland’s noble culture, and national laws. Compliance with Presidential and Ministerial Directives: The directives issued by the President and the Minister of Interior must be strictly followed. Campaign Schedule: Parties and organizations must adhere to the campaign schedule as outlined in the election timetable. Avoidance of Divisive Language: The use of divisive and hateful language that promotes tribalism and social division is strictly prohibited. Prohibition of Unauthorized Participation: Unauthorized individuals, such as government employees and various security forces, are not permitted to participate in election campaigns. Additionally, the use of government vehicles for campaign purposes is forbidden. Campaign Preparation and Hours: Campaign preparation for parties and organizations is allowed from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM on the night before their designated campaign day, without using loudspeakers outside party offices. Campaign hours are from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Respect for Assigned Campaign Days: Political parties and organizations must avoid campaigning on days not assigned to them. Violators will face consequences. Handling of Criminal Activities: Any criminal activities, such as office vandalism or billboard destruction, will be addressed by the security forces. Separation of Party Symbols and Resources: Parties and organizations are warned against sharing or mixing their symbols, offices, and vehicles. Compliance by Supporters: All supporters of political parties and organizations are instructed to comply with the above directives.

The Committee for Ethics, Conflict Resolution, and Election Monitoring emphasizes the importance of these guidelines in maintaining the integrity and fairness of the election process. By adhering to these directives, parties and organizations can contribute to a peaceful and democratic election in Somaliland.

Contact Information: Committee for Ethics, Conflict Resolution, and Election Monitoring Ibraahim Koodbuur, Hargeisa, the Republic of Somaliland

