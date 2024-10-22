Somaliland: Electoral Commission Swears in Staff for Upcoming Presidential and Political Organizations Elections

In preparation for the Presidential and Political Organizations Elections scheduled for November 13, 2024, the National Electoral Commission (NEC) of the Republic of Somaliland has officially sworn in staff responsible for managing key electoral materials. According to a statement released on the Commission’s official Facebook page, these staff members will be tasked with handling and transporting ballot boxes and other essential materials to polling stations across the country.

The electoral institution emphasized the importance of this process, stating that the swearing-in of staff responsible for overseeing the ballots for both the Presidential, Vice Presidential, and National Parties Elections ensures that those tasked with safeguarding the electoral process are committed to their duties with the highest integrity.

The statement read: “The National Electoral Commission of the Republic of Somaliland has today sworn in the staff who will be handling the ballot papers, materials, and boxes for the polling stations for both the elections of the President and Vice President, as well as that of the political parties.”

This step is seen as crucial for the smooth functioning of the electoral process, highlighting the need for staff members to perform their duties with diligence. The oath administered to these workers underscores their critical role in ensuring the transparency and efficiency of the upcoming elections. By taking the oath, they are held to a standard of accountability and expected to contribute to a fair and organized election process, which is vital for the nation’s democratic practices.

With both elections being held concurrently, the NEC’s swift and organized approach to staff preparation is a testament to the importance of this upcoming electoral event in Somaliland’s political landscape.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

Facebook

Pocket

Tumblr

Print



Like this: Like Loading...