Somaliland: NEC Accelerates Activities During the Week

On Tuesday, Somaliland’s National Electoral Commission (NEC) marked significant progress in its preparations for the upcoming presidential and political party elections. In a coordinated display of commitment to a transparent and efficient election process, three major developments unfolded: the receipt of critical election materials, a productive meeting with the EU delegation, and the launch of a comprehensive training program for election agents.

The final consignment of essential election equipment arrived at Egal International Airport on Monday, received by NEC officials along with representatives from political parties and election-focused organizations. This shipment, completing the series of deliveries, included inks, voting seals, and ballot boxes, complementing the previously arrived ballot papers. NEC Commissioner Ahmed Hassan praised the organized preparations and emphasized the importance of peaceful conduct, urging supporters to uphold stability and unity throughout the election period. He reminded parties to adhere to regulations, avoid divisive rhetoric, and promote harmony as campaigning ramps up.

Simultaneously, the NEC engaged in a collaborative dialogue with a visiting European Union delegation led by EU Ambassador Karin Johansson at the NEC headquarters. The discussions highlighted key areas of focus, including voter registration, logistical arrangements, and election security measures. Both NEC and the EU delegation emphasized the importance of a seamless and credible electoral process. Ambassador Johansson expressed confidence in the NEC’s progress, affirming the EU’s commitment to supporting Somaliland’s path toward transparent and accountable elections.

In another crucial development, the NEC launched a training program for 170 trainers who will, in turn, prepare party and association agents for their roles at polling stations. This program, coordinated with NMID, reflects the NEC’s proactive approach to ensuring that well-prepared agents can facilitate a smooth voting experience across the country on election day. Through these efforts, Somaliland’s NEC demonstrates its dedication to a well-organized, secure, and inclusive election process, paving the way for an orderly presidential election on November 13, 2024.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

Facebook

Pocket

Tumblr

Print



Like this: Like Loading...