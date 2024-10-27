Somaliland’s Election Watchdog Takes Action for Fair Campaigning

The Somaliland Electoral Ethics and Monitoring Committee recently issued fines to several political groups and officials, including the Waddani and Kulmiye parties, the Kaah political association, as well as government and Hargeisa Council representatives. This comes as a response to various breaches of Somaliland’s Election Code of Conduct. The committee announced on social media, reinforcing the importance of ethical campaigning ahead of the upcoming November 13 elections.

The infractions covered a range of issues, including misuse of public office and campaign conduct violations. These actions by the committee send a strong message to all parties involved, reminding them that a fair and honest election process benefits everyone in Somaliland. The committee’s enforcement efforts are geared toward ensuring that every candidate and political association adheres to ethical campaign practices.

As Somaliland approaches this important election, the committee emphasizes that respecting the Election Code of Conduct is crucial to strengthening democratic practices and ensuring that elections remain fair and transparent.

