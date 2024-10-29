International Observers Arrive as Somaliland Gears Up for Historic Presidential Election

As Somaliland approaches its presidential election scheduled for November 13, 2024, the National Electoral Commission (NEC) marked several significant developments in the electoral process. On Tuesday, the commission welcomed the first contingent of international observers, who arrived to monitor the election proceedings, reinforcing the self-declared state’s commitment to democratic transparency.

The arrival of international observers comes at a crucial time as the nation concludes its first round of election rallies. The NEC expressed satisfaction with the largely peaceful conduct of citizens during initial campaign activities, noting that most participants adhered to electoral laws and codes of conduct. This successful completion of the first phase has set a positive tone for the upcoming second round of political campaigning, which begins Wednesday.

However, the electoral body has had to address some concerns regarding campaign conduct. In a significant development, the NEC issued a stern warning to the Kulmiye Party and its supporters following reports of armed individuals participating in nighttime rallies. The commission has called upon security agencies to take immediate legal action against these violations, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peaceful and orderly campaign procedures.

These developments occur against the backdrop of Somaliland’s ongoing efforts to gain international recognition as an independent state. The presidential election, featuring candidates from major political parties including Kulmiye and Waddani, represents another step in Somaliland’s democratic journey since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991.

The NEC has reiterated its call to all political parties, associations, and government entities to maintain strict adherence to the Constitution, election laws, and Code of Conduct as the nation enters the second round of campaigning. This emphasis on regulatory compliance reflects Somaliland’s commitment to conducting free, fair, and transparent elections, which could potentially strengthen its case for international recognition.

“Congratulations to the People of Somaliland. Today marks the completion of 1st round of campaign. NEC calls on all political parties/associations and the government to respect the Constitution, election laws/Code of Conduct, ensuring full compliance for the upcoming 2nd round,” a NEC statement posted on Twitter stated Monday.

With just two weeks remaining until the presidential election, all eyes are on Somaliland as it continues to demonstrate its democratic capabilities and political maturity in the Horn of Africa region.