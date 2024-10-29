Somaliland: Electoral Violations Prompt NEC Sanctions on Presidency Director-General, Kulmiye and Waddani Political Parties

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) of the Republic of Somaliland issued disciplinary actions against the Kulmiye and Waddani parties on Tuesday following multiple violations of election regulations. The decision came after a thorough review by the Committee for Ethics, Conflict Resolution, and Election Monitoring.

Both parties were found to have committed several infractions during the campaign period, with Kulmiye facing additional charges. The common violations included premature campaign preparations, unauthorized use of campaign vehicles and loudspeakers on main roads, and conducting mixed-gender gatherings that contravened cultural and Islamic norms.

Kulmiye Party faced additional charges for:

• Utilizing public spaces for campaigning, which was not permitted for previous parties

• Violations of the Code of Conduct for National Parties and Political Organizations by the party’s candidate and chairman

Waddani Party was specifically cited for mixing party symbols with the Kaah organisation’s.

In response to these violations, the Electoral Commission’s Committee for Ethics, Conflict Resolution, and Election Monitoring (CECREM) issued the following disciplinary measures:

• Both parties are restricted to campaigning between 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM on their designated campaign days (November 6 for Waddani and November 7 for Kulmiye)

• Campaign activities remain suspended in Ceel-Afweyn district

• Law enforcement will handle any criminal activities, including vandalism of offices or destruction of billboards

• A significant fine of 20,000,000 Somaliland Shillings has been levied against Mohamed Ali Bile, Director General of the Presidency, for unauthorized campaigning in Hargeisa’s public spaces, violating Civil Service Law No. 97/2022

The Committee emphasized that strict compliance with these directives is essential for maintaining the integrity of the electoral process. All participating entities are expected to adhere to established election laws and regulations to ensure fair and orderly elections.

