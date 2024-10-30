The National Electoral Commission (NEC) of the Republic of Somaliland has initiated a crucial training program for its regional and district staff on Wednesday. This training, held across various regions of Somaliland, is one of the most significant activities in the election process. The training covers essential topics such as:

Election Results Management Procedures Election Complaints Management Procedures Regulations for the Iris Biometrics Voter Verification System (IBVVS)

Background on IBVVS in Somaliland:

The Republic of Somaliland has been at the forefront of adopting advanced technology to ensure transparent and fair elections. In 2017, Somaliland became the first country to use Iris Recognition Technology in its presidential election. This pioneering step was further enhanced with the introduction of the Iris Biometrics Voter Verification System (IBVVS), supported by Taiwan. The IBVVS, compatible with Iris Recognition Technology, marks a milestone in global election history.

Taiwan’s support for Somaliland’s electoral process underscores the shared values of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law. The introduction of IBVVS aims to advance transparency, accountability, fairness, and trust in Somaliland’s elections. This collaboration highlights Somaliland’s commitment to strengthening its democratic institutions and gaining international recognition.

The current training program is a testament to Somaliland’s dedication to maintaining the integrity of its electoral process. In this training, the NEC aims to ensure that the upcoming elections will be conducted smoothly and efficiently.

Contact Information: National Electoral Commission Hargeisa, Somaliland

