National Electoral Commission of Somaliland Hosts UK Delegation

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) of the Republic of Somaliland welcomed a delegation led by Mr. Chris, the Director of Development at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), and Mr. Ilyas Malek, the Head of the UK Office in Somaliland. The delegation included several other officials.

Following a bilateral briefing, the NEC conducted a site visit to their operational warehouses. These warehouses are fully stocked with all the necessary materials for the upcoming elections in Somaliland.

The NEC expressed their gratitude to the UK government for their financial support towards the 2024 elections, highlighting the importance of this assistance in ensuring a smooth and transparent electoral process.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

Facebook

Pocket

Tumblr

Print



Like this: Like Loading...