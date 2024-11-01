National Electoral Commission Fines Waddani Party Official

The Committee for Ethics, Conflict Resolution, and Election Monitoring (CEREM) of the National Electoral Commission (NEC) of the Republic of Somaliland has issued a fine to Ismail Adan Osman, an official of the Waddani Party. This decision follows a complaint against Osman, supported by police evidence, and a review of national laws and election ethics.

Ismail Adan Osman is required to issue a public apology for his accusations against the National Police Force and its Commander, made through the media. Additionally, Osman has been fined 10,000,000 Somaliland Shillings, which must be paid within three days.

The NEC emphasizes the importance of adhering to election laws and maintaining ethical standards throughout the electoral process. This action underscores the Commission’s commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent election.

