CEREM Halts Evening Pre-Rally Prep for National Parties and Political Associations

The Committee for Ethics, Conflict Resolution, and Election Monitoring completely suspends two hours previously allowed national parties and political associations to prepare for the next day’s rallying in conformance with the NEC rallying schedule.

CEREM did not give specifics on why it took this hard decision or the circumstances that prompted it, but it is understood that parties and associations largely violated the limit with some continuing festive rallying, honking cars, and blaring tall speakers to the morning on many occasions potentially jeopardizing law and order.

The Committee labelled its notice ‘urgent’ also notifying the National Electoral Commission and all the national parties and political associations.

The notice references the General Consolidated Electoral Law (Law No. 91/2023 and Law No. 14/2023) and the code of conduct for the Ethics Committee (Law No. 06/2024, Article 11, Paragraph T) on prohibiting parties or candidates from holding public meetings, demonstrations, or political gatherings during a specified period.

“After consulting with the NEC and considering the new situation, the Committee has decided to suspend the two-hour evening campaign preparation period and all night-time campaign activities,” the directive, signed by CEREM Chairperman Adan Hussein Mohamed, stated.

The Committee for Ethics, Conflict Resolution, and Election Monitoring (CEREM) and the National Electoral Commission (NEC) have previously issued several directives to ensure the smooth running of rallies and the strict observation of electioneering ethics. These directives emphasize the importance of maintaining order and decorum during campaign activities. They prohibit the use of inflammatory language, hate speech, and any actions that could incite violence or social division. The directives also outline specific time frames for campaign activities, ensuring that rallies do not disrupt public order or infringe on the rights of others.

Additionally, CEREM and NEC have mandated that all campaign materials and activities must comply with national laws and cultural norms. This includes the prohibition of mixed-gender gatherings that contravene cultural and Islamic values. The directives also stress the importance of transparency and accountability, requiring parties to adhere to the official campaign schedule and avoid any unauthorized use of public resources. By enforcing these guidelines, CEREM and NEC aim to create a fair and peaceful election environment, fostering trust and confidence in the electoral process.

