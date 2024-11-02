Somaliland: NEC Conducts Training for Polling Station Staff in Erigavo

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) of Somaliland has launched a three-day training program for would-be-staff members at polling stations in Erigavo, Sanaag, today.

The trainees will be deployed at polling stations during the upcoming Presidential and National Parties elections. This training is part of a nationwide drive to ensure the fair conduct of the elections.

NEC Chairman Musa Hassan Yussuf, in his opening remarks, highlighted the significant responsibility polling clerks have undertaken. He stressed that the training will be instrumental in helping them fulfil their duties effectively.

The training in Erigavo focuses on election laws and the management of polling stations. Participants will learn about the legal framework governing the elections and the procedures for managing polling stations effectively. This initiative aims to equip the staff with the necessary skills and knowledge to handle their responsibilities efficiently.

This training is a continuation of NEC’s efforts to maintain transparency and integrity in the electoral process. Similar training sessions have been conducted in other regions, emphasizing the importance of adhering to election laws and ethical standards.

NEC is determined to create a smooth and orderly election environment across Somaliland, and staff training provides a step nearer to that goal.

Erigavo, Somaliland – November 2, 2024

