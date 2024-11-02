Somaliland: SOMA Urges Online Media to Uphold Integrity During the Election Campaign

The Somaliland Online Media Association (SOMA) calls on online media outlets to demonstrate responsibility and patriotism during the sensitive period of the presidential and political organizations’ election campaign, scheduled for November 13, 2024. SOMA emphasizes the importance of avoiding fake news and divisive content that could disrupt the election process,” a statement released by Mustafa Jannale, the chairperson of the Somaliland Online Media said.

SOMA urged media outlets to exercise caution while awaiting election results, advising against publishing unverified information that does not come from the official source, the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

SOMA calls on journalists working for online media, both domestically and internationally, to adhere to the ethics of journalism. They should publish accurate news from reliable sources during the election campaign and voting period, avoiding fake news that could cause confusion and security issues. Journalists are advised to remain neutral and not get involved in the combined presidential and political organizations’ election campaigns, maintaining impartiality among competing parties.

SOMA warns online media against amplifying propaganda from Somaliland’s adversaries, which aims to cast doubt on the country’s independence following Somaliland and Ethiopia’s mutual understanding (MoU) earlier this year.

SOMA stresses that the NEC is the official source for election results. The media should avoid spreading rumours that could disrupt the election.

“It is crucial to steer clear of statements and speculations from irresponsible individuals or those intending to create discord in Somaliland,” the statement emphasized.

