Somaliland NEC Completes Election Training and Enforces Disciplinary Action to Ensure Fair Presidential Elections

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) of Somaliland has successfully concluded a comprehensive nationwide training program for polling station staff, aiming to promote transparency and order in the upcoming Presidential and National Parties elections. In the final session, NEC swore in the first wave of staff, who are now equipped with a strong understanding of election laws, ethical standards, and polling management skills. This initiative underscores NEC’s commitment to an organized and fair electoral process.

Meanwhile, the Disciplinary, Conflict Resolution, and Election Oversight Committee addressed a high-profile case involving the spokesperson of the Kulmiye Party. The spokesperson had publicly accused the Committee of misconduct, statements that were deemed in violation of electoral laws under the Political Associations Act 02/2024. Consequently, the Committee fined Minister Abdinasir Mohamed Hussein Buuni, who oversees government and council relations, 10 million Somaliland Shillings, and mandated a public apology.

Together, these measures reflect NEC’s dedication to upholding electoral integrity, reinforcing the standards and discipline needed to conduct fair elections across Somaliland.