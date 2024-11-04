Somaliland: NEC Conducts an On-Site Meeting Along With Head of UK Representative Office, Organizations in Burao

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) of Somaliland held a significant meeting in Burao, the capital of the Togdheer Region, with UK Representative to Somaliland, Ilyas Malek, and other British Embassy officials.

The meeting was also attended by representatives from NIMD – the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy, which collaborates with NEC on electoral matters, along with local civil society organizations including SOYDAVO, SONYO, and YEEL, which partner with the Commission on voter education initiatives. The latter organizations have been actively conducting voter awareness campaigns throughout the Togdheer region in recent weeks.

The high-level engagement in Burao underscores the international community’s continued interest in Somaliland’s democratic processes, particularly as the country prepares for its upcoming elections on 13 November 2024.

The presence of both diplomatic officials and civil society organizations highlights the collaborative approach being taken to strengthen voter education and electoral participation in Somaliland’s eastern regions.