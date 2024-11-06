NEC Appoints Committee to Monitor Media Ethics During Elections

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) of Somaliland has taken another significant step toward ensuring fair and balanced election coverage by establishing a specialized Media Ethics Monitoring Committee. The committee, appointed on November 4th but officially released today, comprises distinguished media professionals and academic experts tasked with overseeing media conduct during the crucial pre-election period through to the announcement of final results.

This strategic initiative aims to maintain journalistic integrity and professional standards across both state-owned and independent media outlets during the politically sensitive campaign period. The committee will monitor coverage of all national parties and political associations, ensuring balanced reporting and adherence to established media guidelines.

The newly formed body will work in tandem with two existing oversight committees: the Committee for Ethics, Conflict Resolution, and Election Monitoring (CEREM) and the Committee for Monitoring the Code of Conduct and Ethics of the Media (CMCCEM). This three-tiered approach represents a comprehensive strategy to maintain electoral integrity and prevent potential media-related conflicts.

Key responsibilities of the committee are expected to cover – but not confined to:

Monitoring compliance with the media code of ethics

Evaluating fairness in campaign coverage

Reviewing political advertising content

Addressing complaints about media bias

Ensuring equal access to media platforms for all political entities

Preventing the spread of misinformation and hate speech

The committee’s establishment follows a binding agreement between the Electoral Commission and various media outlets and social media influencers, who have committed to following strict ethical guidelines during the election period. This agreement serves as the foundation for maintaining professional standards and ensuring responsible journalism during the electoral process.

The timing of this initiative is particularly crucial as Somaliland approaches a pivotal election that could significantly impact its democratic development and international recognition efforts. By strengthening media oversight, the Electoral Commission aims to foster an environment conducive to fair, transparent, and peaceful elections.

The appointment was signed by the 7th electoral commission Chairman, Musa Hassan Yussuf.

Media Code of Ethics

