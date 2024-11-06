Somaliland: Election Monitoring Committee Imposes Hefty Fine on HoR Deputy Speaker

Somaliland’s Committee for Ethics, Dispute Resolution, and Election Monitoring (CEREM) issues new penalties and decisions regarding campaign conduct violations.

The Committee imposed a fine of 20 million Somaliland Shillings on Hon. Ali Hamud Jibril, the Second Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR). Additionally, a separate 20 million Somaliland Shilling fine has been levied against the Waddani Party to which he belongs.

In a significant enforcement action, the Committee has also issued final warnings to several government officials and Kulmiye Party members who have yet to pay their previously imposed fines, namely:

  1. Abdirisaq Muse Farah – Minister of Youth and Sports
  2. Abdinasir Mohamed Hassan Buni – Minister of Parliamentary Relations and Constitutional Affairs
  3. Mohamed Ali Bile – Director General of the Presidency
  4. Faisal Abdulrahman Madar – Secretary General of Kulmiye Party
  5. Mustafe Mahmud Qodah – Head of Kulmiye Party Campaign
  6. Mohamed Abib Osman – Regional Council Member from Hargeisa

The Committee emphasized that these warnings represent their final notice to the named officials regarding their outstanding fines.SOMA calls on responsible coverage of elections

