NEC Visits frontier districts to emphasize the importance of securing voters’ safety in and around peace-challenged areas Tuesday.

In a critical pre-election security assessment, National Electoral Commission (NEC) Deputy Chairman Ahmed Osman Hassan and Commissioner Said Mohamed Osman conducted a high-stakes visit to Somaliland’s frontline military installation in Oog District, marking a crucial phase in securing the nation’s ninth universal suffrage poll since 2001.

The strategic visit to Oog, now a pivotal forward defense position following Somaliland forces’ tactical withdrawal from Las Anod, underscores the NEC’s commitment to ensuring comprehensive election security in vulnerable border regions. The area’s heightened significance stems from its new role as the primary military frontier, requiring exceptional security measures for Wednesday’s presidential election.

Since its groundbreaking 2001 constitutional referendum, Somaliland has consistently demonstrated its democratic credentials through eight successful one-person-one-vote elections. The upcoming presidential poll, which will also determine the three official political parties for the next decade, represents another milestone in Somaliland’s unique democratic journey in the Horn of Africa.

During intensive meetings with National Armed Forces commanders, Saraar Region’s gubernatorial and district leaders, and security apparatus, the NEC delegation focused on coordinating robust security protocols. These discussions hold particular weight given Oog’s strategic position and crucial role in maintaining electoral stability along Somaliland’s temporary eastern frontier.

The security preparations reflect Somaliland’s determination to uphold its democratic traditions despite regional challenges, particularly in areas that have seen significant military restructuring in recent months. This election stands as a testament to Somaliland’s resilience in maintaining democratic processes even in strategically sensitive regions.

