Somaliland: NEC Urges Voters, Election Stakeholders to Properly Gear Up for Election Day

The honourable chairman of the Somaliland Electoral Commission (NEC), Musa Hassan Yussuf, addressing the nation on Thursday urged all election stakeholders to properly and correctly gear up for polling day on 13 November, emphasizing the Commission’s extensive readiness measures implemented over recent weeks.

Chairman Musa stated that all preparations for the polling day were on course and that all 2,648 polling stations across the country were at this moment fully readied to receive voters on the appointed day. He detailed how the Commission has successfully distributed essential electoral materials, including ballot boxes, voting booths, and indelible ink to all locations, with security arrangements firmly in place.

The Chairman reminded voters not to leave their voting cards behind as no other kind of identity will be accepted in lieu at polling stations. This strict measure, he explained, follows comprehensive voter verification exercises conducted throughout the preparatory period to ensure electoral integrity.

The chairman expressed appreciation to the conflict resolution and election monitoring committee for their vigilant, responsible role in managing ethical issues during the election campaigning period which is to end on Sunday. He highlighted their successful mediation of several potential conflicts and praised their deployment of over 800 domestic observers across the regions. The committee’s swift response to campaign violations and their collaborative work with international observers has significantly contributed to maintaining a peaceful pre-election environment.

The NEC’s preparations have included extensive training programs for polling station staff, implementation of robust vote-counting procedures, and establishment of clear channels for reporting any irregularities. These measures, combined with regular consultations with political parties and civil society organizations, demonstrate the Commission’s commitment to conducting free and fair elections.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

Facebook

Pocket

Tumblr

Print



Like this: Like Loading...