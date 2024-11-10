Somaliland: NEC Chairman and International Election Observers Exchange Election-Related Insights Ahead of Wednesday

Chairman Musa Hassan Yusuf of the Somaliland National Electoral Commission (NEC) met with international observers today to discuss preparations for the upcoming presidential and national party elections on Wednesday, November 13. This meeting focused on ensuring the elections meet high standards of transparency, fairness, and security.

During the discussions, Chairman Yusuf outlined the steps the NEC has taken, particularly emphasizing the introduction of a Biometric Voter Verification System (BVVS) with iris scan technology. This system aims to reduce voter fraud and reinforce confidence in the election’s integrity. However, concerns have been raised about the system’s reliability and logistical feasibility in more rural parts of Somaliland, sparking a lively debate on the trade-off between security and accessibility.

The international observers, in turn, stressed the importance of transparency and fair conduct in the election process. They pledged visible participation in monitoring efforts to support Somaliland’s pursuit of a free and fair election on November 13, 2024.

This election is critical for Somaliland, as the outcome will influence both domestic governance and the region’s stability. The Kulmiye party, led by current President Muse Bihi Abdi, is facing significant opposition from Waddani, led by Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi. The results will also impact Somaliland’s ongoing efforts for international recognition, a long-standing national goal.

In preparation for the election, the NEC has completed essential tasks, including finalizing candidate observer submissions and determining ballot order through a public draw. These preparations are part of Somaliland’s commitment to maintaining an orderly and impartial electoral process.

The collaboration between the NEC and international observers reflects Somaliland’s commitment to democratic principles and sets the stage for an election that aims to honor the trust of the people and meet international standards. The upcoming election would be the ninth one-person-one-vote election international observers have participated since 2002.

Meanwhile, international media outlets have already started sending out news dispatches to their outlets back home.

This is citizen TV, Kenya.

