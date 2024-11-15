International Ambassadors and Envoys Commend NEC, Somaliland for Holding Free and Fair Polling

The International Partners have closely followed the ongoing electoral process in Somaliland, leading to the election of Somaliland’s President and political parties. A delegation of International Partners, led by Ambassadors and Envoys from several missions, visited over 30 polling stations in Hargeisa, Boroma, Berbera and Gabiley on 13 November 2024, to reaffirm their support I for the democratic process.

The International Partners commend the National Electoral Commission (NEC) for conducting a transparent voter registration and candidate nomination process, and for its ongoing efforts to maintain independence and impartiality, both essential for public confidence and trust in the electoral process. Somaliland’s democracy, like all democracies, relies on giving politicians and parties the chance to take part in free and fair elections. Itis the voters who ultimately will decide who will govern Somaliland.

The International Partners met with all three Political Parties, urging the Presidential Candidates and their supporters to accept the election results. They called on all parties to uphold peace and public order, emphasising that respecting the rule of law is essential to honouring the will of the voters.

We wish to congratulate Somalilanders for exercising their right to vote peacefully and responsibly on 13 November 2024. We stand ready to work alongside Somaliland to further strengthen democracy and accountability in the future.

This Statement was signed by the following partners: Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.

