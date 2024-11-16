Press Conduct Oversight Committee Urges Media to Uphold Responsible Until Official Election Results Are Announced

The Press Conduct Oversight Committee of Somaliland’s National Electoral Commission (NEC) has strongly appealed to all media outlets to uphold the integrity of the electoral process, and especially until official results are announced. The committee called on journalists and media organizations to refrain from disseminating unofficial or fabricated election results that have not been formally released by the NEC.

In an official statement, the committee also urged the people of Somaliland to exercise caution and skepticism toward unverified reports. It warned against the spread of baseless rumors and fabricated news designed to mislead and create unnecessary confusion. The committee emphasized the importance of accuracy and truth in ensuring a peaceful and credible election process.

Commending the professionalism demonstrated by responsible media outlets, the committee lauded the Somaliland press for its dedication to upholding journalistic standards during this critical period. It highlighted the media’s commendable efforts in responsibly covering the elections, verifying voter turnout figures, and maintaining a commitment to truth and impartiality.

The committee praised the media for their integrity and diligence, underscoring their vital role in fostering transparency and trust in the electoral process.

“We thank all who have contributed to the integrity of these elections, and we trust that the collective commitment to fairness and accuracy will continue to guide us through this pivotal moment for our nation,” Shadia Mohamed Rooble, the Chairperson of the Committee concluded.

