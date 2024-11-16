Somaliland Conducts Historic Double Election Under International Observation

International election observers have released their preliminary assessment of Somaliland’s November 13, 2024 elections, which combined presidential polls with a unique vote to determine the nation’s official political parties.

The International Election Observation Mission (IEOM), which observed voting at 146 polling stations across all six regions of Somaliland, reported that citizens were largely able to exercise their right to vote in a peaceful environment, despite some procedural challenges.

In this historic double election, voters cast ballots for both their next president and to select which three political associations will be granted official party status for the next decade. The presidential race featured three candidates: incumbent President Muse Bihi Abdi of the Kulmiye party, Abdirahman Abdilahi Irro from Waddani, and Faisal Ali Hussein representing the Justice and Welfare Party (UCID).

The political party selection process introduced a new system where voters directly chose which three political associations would receive constitutional status as official parties for 2024-2034. To qualify, associations must secure the highest number of votes nationally and reach at least 20% support in each of Somaliland’s six regions.

While the IEOM noted some administrative errors and training gaps among polling station staff, they did not observe any serious irregularities or electoral malpractice. However, they highlighted concerns about vote secrecy for illiterate voters and recommended adopting international best practices for assisted voting in future elections.

The observers praised the National Electoral Commission (NEC) for its competent management of the elections and noted that all political actors expressed confidence in the NEC’s impartiality and professional capabilities prior to election day.

The mission also acknowledged the significant role of women in running polling stations and serving as party agents, particularly in urban areas, while noting the absence of female candidates for the presidency and vice-presidency positions.

As vote tabulation continues, this election marks Somaliland’s eighth democratic exercise since declaring independence in 1991, demonstrating the region’s continued commitment to democratic processes despite its unrecognized international status.

Here is the FULL COPY. (Find the report copied below the pictures, too)

IEOM SLD 2024 Preliminary Assessment

IEOM SLD 2024 Preliminary Assessment

