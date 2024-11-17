NEC Wraps Up Vote Counting in Four Regions

The Somaliland National Electoral Commission (NEC) has successfully completed the ballot counting process in four regions following the recent elections. Officials confirmed that vote tabulation has been finalized in Sanaag, Sool, Sahel, and Awdal regions of the Republic of Somaliland.

Commissioner Fadumo Ismail Abdi, who is responsible for the Sanaag region, was welcomed today at Egal Airport by NEC Chairman Muse Hassan Yusuf, bringing with her the presidential and national party election results from the Sanaag region.

Similarly, the commissioner responsible for the Awdal region, Hussein Abi Badhani, reported the completion of vote counting in Awdal and has returned to Hargeisa. The electoral commission has also finished the counting process in the Sahel region.

Meanwhile, the counting process continues in the two largest regions – Maroodijeh and Togdheer – where electoral officials report they are in the final stages of completion. These regions, being more populous, have required additional time for thorough vote counting and verification.

According to NEC officials, the final results from Maroodijeh and Togdheer regions are expected within the next 48 hours. The commission anticipates announcing the comprehensive national results on November 21, 2024, following a final day of verification and compilation.

The systematic completion of the count in the initial four regions marks a significant milestone in Somaliland’s electoral process. The NEC continues to work diligently to ensure accuracy and transparency as they move toward the final announcement next week.

