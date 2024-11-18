Final Salute: Somaliland Mourns Siilaanyo, Architect of Its Modern Statehood, Pioneer of Peace and Democracy

Today, we gather to bid farewell to one of Somaliland’s greatest statesmen and visionaries, President Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud ‘Siilaanyo’, whose lifelong dedication to public service and unwavering commitment to his people’s freedom and prosperity has left an indelible mark on our nation’s history.

Born in 1936 in the British Somaliland Protectorate, Siilaanyo’s journey from a young scholar to the presidency of Somaliland mirrors the struggle, resilience, and triumph of the Somaliland people. His exceptional intellectual capabilities were evident early on, leading him to pursue higher education at the prestigious Manchester University in the United Kingdom, where he earned degrees in Economics and Political Science.

Siilaanyo’s public service career began immediately after Somaliland gained independence from British rule in 1960. As a young economist, he served in various capacities in the civil service of the Somali Republic following the ill-fated union with Italian Somalia. His competence and dedication saw him rise through the ranks to become one of the youngest ministers in the civilian government before the military coup of 1969.

During the harsh years of Siad Barre’s military dictatorship, Siilaanyo demonstrated remarkable courage and principle. Rather than acquiesce to the regime’s brutality, he chose the path of resistance, becoming one of the founding members of the Somali National Movement (SNM) in 1981. As Chairman of the SNM from 1984 to 1990, he played a pivotal role in organizing the armed struggle against the military dictatorship, which had unleashed unprecedented brutality against the people of Somaliland.

Under his leadership, the SNM evolved from a guerrilla movement into a formidable force that would eventually liberate Somaliland. His strategic acumen and diplomatic skills were instrumental in garnering support for the movement, both domestically and internationally. More importantly, his leadership style emphasized unity, reconciliation, and the preservation of Somaliland’s traditional conflict resolution mechanisms – elements that would prove crucial in Somaliland’s post-war reconstruction.

The systematic persecution of Somalilanders by Siad Barre’s regime culminated in the 1988 bombardment of Hargeisa and other major cities, resulting in the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians and the displacement of hundreds of thousands more. Throughout this dark period, Siilaanyo’s leadership provided hope and direction to a people facing extinction. His unwavering commitment to justice and freedom inspired many to persist in the struggle despite overwhelming odds.

When Somaliland reclaimed its sovereignty in 1991, Siilaanyo played a crucial role in the series of grand conferences that established the foundations of peace and state-building. His emphasis on inclusive dialogue and consensus-building helped forge the unique hybrid system of governance that combines traditional Somali institutions with modern democratic principles – a system that has made Somaliland a beacon of stability in the Horn of Africa.

As Minister of Planning and Coordination in the first Somaliland government, Siilaanyo contributed significantly to laying the groundwork for Somaliland’s reconstruction. His economic expertise proved invaluable in mobilizing resources and coordinating international aid during those crucial early years when Somaliland was rising from the ashes of war.

The culmination of Siilaanyo’s public service came with his election as the fourth President of Somaliland in 2010. His presidency (2010-2017) was marked by significant achievements in infrastructure development, education, and economic growth. Under his leadership, Somaliland saw the expansion of its port facilities in Berbera, the construction of new roads linking major cities, and substantial investments in education and healthcare.

Perhaps most significantly, President Siilaanyo’s administration strengthened Somaliland’s democratic institutions. His commitment to peaceful transfer of power was demonstrated when he voluntarily stepped down at the end of his term, setting a powerful example for democratic leadership in Africa.

But beyond these visible achievements, Siilaanyo’s greatest legacy lies in his character and leadership style. He was known for his humility, wisdom, and ability to build consensus across clan lines. His quiet diplomacy and patient approach to problem-solving earned him the respect of both allies and opponents. He consistently chose national unity over partisan interests, demonstrating that leadership is about service rather than power.

As an economist by training, President Siilaanyo understood the importance of economic development for sustainable peace and stability. His administration pursued policies that encouraged private sector growth, international investment, and infrastructure development. The Berbera Corridor agreement with Ethiopia and the modernization of Berbera Port are testimonies to his vision of positioning Somaliland as a key player in regional trade and commerce.

In education, his presidency saw the establishment of new universities and technical schools, significantly expanding access to higher education for Somaliland’s youth. He understood that investing in human capital was crucial for Somaliland’s future development and competitiveness.

President Siilaanyo’s diplomatic efforts also helped strengthen Somaliland’s international position. While formal recognition remained elusive, his administration successfully built strong partnerships with neighboring countries and expanded Somaliland’s diplomatic presence globally. His pragmatic approach to international relations helped secure crucial development partnerships and investments.

As we bid farewell to this great son of Somaliland, we remember not just a former president, but a freedom fighter, a nation-builder, and a visionary who dedicated his life to the service of his people. His journey from the corridors of Manchester University to the battlefields of the liberation struggle, and ultimately to the presidency, embodies the resilience and determination of the Somaliland people.

Today, as thousands gather to pay their last respects, including delegations from Ethiopia and Djibouti, we are reminded of the respect and admiration he commanded across the region. The presence of these high-level delegations is a testament to his role in fostering regional cooperation and stability.

President Siilaanyo leaves behind a legacy of service, integrity, and dedication to democratic principles. His life teaches us that leadership is about sacrifice, vision, and the courage to stand for one’s principles even in the face of adversity. He showed us that it is possible to fight for justice without losing one’s humanity, to exercise power without corruption, and to lead with both strength and compassion.

As he is laid to rest in the Baqii’ cemetery of Hargeisa, a city he helped liberate and rebuild, we commit ourselves to preserving and building upon his legacy. The best way to honor his memory is to continue working towards his vision of a peaceful, prosperous, and democratic Somaliland.

To his family, we offer our deepest condolences. To the nation, we say: we have lost a father figure, a statesman, and a guide. But in losing him, we are reminded of the values and principles he stood for – values that must continue to guide us as we build the nation he spent his life fighting for.

May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah, and may his soul rest in eternal peace. His name will forever be etched in the annals of Somaliland’s history, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un – Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

Facebook

Pocket

Tumblr

Print



Like this: Like Loading...