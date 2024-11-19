Somaliland: NEC Announces Interim Results for the Presidential, National Party Elections

The National Electoral Commission of the Republic of Somaliland today announced the interim results of the double elections it held on the 13th of November pending final certification of the Constitutional Court.

Quoting relevant articles of the Constitution and the Consolidated National Parties and Voter Registration Act No 91/2003, the Honorable Chairman of the National Commission Musa Hassan Yussuf, revealed the results.

He stated that the voter turnout for the national party status election was 646,188 voters which translated to 53% of the nationally registered voters. Out of this 630,812 (98%) were validated correct where 16,032 (2%) ballot papers were faulted one way or the other.

The commissioner, then, first announced what each of the three old national parties and the 7 political associations running won of the approved votes cast, as below:

Barwaaqo 16,852 votes Rejo 2,083 votes Horseed 87,218 votes Talowadaag 6,080 votes UCID 10,105 votes KAAH 131,507 votes Hillaac 59,569 votes Shacabka 2,014 votes WADDANI 216,284 votes KULMIYE 108,100 votes

This meant that WADDANI, KAAH, and KULMIYE – in this order – won their places as national parties for the next 10 years as the law stipulated.

Then the Commissioner proceeded to announce for the results of the race for the presidency in which the incumbent President Musa Bihi Abdi ran on a KULMIYE ticket, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi ‘Irro’, for WADDANI, and Faisal Ali Hussein for UCID – each with his running mate as Vice President.

Commissioner Musa announced that voters who turned out for the presidential election were 674,863 of which 638,126 were approved with 9,528 votes found wanting, spoiled.

Here is how each presidential candidate and VP fared by party name in the run:

• WADDANI 407,908 votes 63.92%

• KULMIYE 225,519 votes 34.81%

• UCID 4,699 votes 0.74%

Thus Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi and his Vice-president-elect, Mohamed Ahmed Ali, were declared the winners of the race for the presidential Palace.

The Chairman hoped that each of the runners, as well as, the political parties and political associations would gracefully accept the results announced and concede wins for the successful emergers.

The Commission Chairman sincerely thanked the incumbent President, His Excellency Musa Bihi Abdi, who, he said, never interfered in the election process although he was holding the purse strings that bankrolled it.

“My most sincere appreciation and gratitude goes to the President of the Republic of Somaliland who never demurred of a commission request submitted to him however seemingly difficult or impossible looking it was,” Commissioner Musa Hassan stated. “Nearly seventy-five per cent of the double election cost was paid from the government coffer,” he revealed.

“The United Kingdom, the European Commission, Taiwan, and NIMD – the Norwegian Institute for Multiparty Democracy – have earned our deepest gratitude for their support. Similarly, we are not forgetful of the international observers and the international media and everybody who has in one or another stood by us and the desire to see an impeccable, free and fair election staged,” Commissioner Musa said.

He also profusely thanked the varied branches of Somaliland’s security forces for the ‘unforgettable’ role they have undertaken in ensuring the safe conduct of the elections.

The commissioner went on to acknowledge the ‘indefatigable’ corps of university students and commission personnel who faultlessly manned election activities and polling stations across the nation.

Somaliland has established a remarkable tradition of peaceful power transfers since it reclaimed its independence in 1991. The 2023 election marks the sixth presidential election in the nation’s history, following previous contests in 2003, 2010, and 2017.

The 2003 election was particularly significant as it saw Dahir Riyale Kahin win by a mere 80 votes, making it one of the closest presidential races in African history. The peaceful acceptance of these results helped establish Somaliland’s democratic credentials. The 2010 election witnessed the late Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud “Silanyo” defeating the incumbent, while in 2017, Muse Bihi Abdi secured victory.

Each transition has been marked by peaceful handovers of power, a rarity in the Horn of Africa region. The 2023 election continues this tradition, with incumbent President Muse Bihi Abdi accepting the electoral outcome, further cementing Somaliland’s reputation for democratic stability.

The electoral system employs a first-past-the-post model, where the candidate with the highest number of votes wins. This system, combined with the limitation of three national parties, has helped maintain political stability while allowing for genuine democratic competition. Somaliland’s track record of peaceful transitions stands in stark contrast to the situation in neighboring regions, making it a notable example of democratic practice in East Africa, despite lacking international recognition as a sovereign state.

The success of these elections and the peaceful transfers of power can be attributed to several key factors. Strong traditional conflict resolution mechanisms and the role of clan elders have been instrumental in maintaining political stability. Additionally, a robust civil society and independent electoral institutions have played crucial roles. The growing democratic culture among the population has also significantly contributed to the overall success of the electoral process.

This latest election reinforces Somaliland’s commitment to democratic principles and peaceful political transitions, demonstrating the territory’s political maturity despite challenging regional circumstances.

