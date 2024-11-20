Somaliland: NEC Submits Provisional Results of the November 13 Double Elections to Constitutional Court

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) of Somaliland h officially submitted the provisional results of the Presidential and Party elections to the Constitutional Supreme Court, today, Wednesday, for final certification.

Commissioner Musa Hassan Haji Yussuf asked the Chief Justice to receive the provisional results the Commission released on Tuesday, October 19.

In accepting the documents, the Honorable Chief Justice expressed his appreciation of the toils, the organization, and the impeccable organizational skills of the electoral body throughout the process leading to the final polling day and the results he was being handed.

This submission represents the culmination of a meticulous electoral process and upholds the principles of transparency, integrity, and constitutional governance in Somaliland.

The path to this significant milestone began with the November 13, 2023, combined presidential and political parties’ registration elections, a crucial democratic exercise in the Horn of Africa. The road to these elections was not without its challenges, as the process faced several delays from its original 2022 schedule. These postponements stemmed from political disagreements, technical preparation requirements, and the necessity to complete comprehensive voter registration, ultimately leading to extensions of President Muse Bihi Abdi’s term beyond its initial December 2022 conclusion.

The NEC, functioning as Somaliland’s independent electoral body, managed the intricate dual election process, overseeing both the presidential election to determine the nation’s next leader and the political parties’ registration election to establish which three political organizations would achieve official party status. The electoral process incorporated several modern elements, including a biometric voting system to enhance transparency and reliability. International election observers were present throughout the process, while voter participation remained robust across Somaliland’s six regions.

This electoral process carries exceptional significance in Somaliland’s political landscape. It serves as a testament to the nation’s unwavering commitment to democratic principles and the strengthening of its institutional frameworks. The successful execution of these elections not only demonstrates the possibility of peaceful political transitions in the Horn of Africa but also reinforces Somaliland’s ongoing quest for international recognition.

As the Constitutional Supreme Court reviews the provisional results, this penultimate step in the electoral process stands as a powerful affirmation of Somaliland’s dedication to constitutional democracy. The careful adherence to legal procedures and institutional protocols throughout this process underscores the maturity of Somaliland’s democratic system and its commitment to the rule of law in managing political transitions.