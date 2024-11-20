Somaliland: President Bihi Concedes Opposition Win In Presidential Race

President Musa Bihi Abdi, today, welcomed the interim results of the November 13 election, extending warm felicitations to the winner of the presidential race, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi ‘Irro’ of Waddani political party.

President ran for the presidency against Abdirahman Irro in a no-holds-barred contest that saw tens of thousands of supporters rallying in support behind their preferred candidates in color, pre-election rallies across the nation.

“It is neither of us who has won in this tight race, but the Republic of Somaliland and its people who have shown a maturity that is very rare to see in most elections at this level,” the outgoing President, who ran as the Kulmiye (ruling party) candidate, said.

The two contestants ran against each other in 2017 when President Bihi defeated his opponent by a little over 80,000 votes.

It was Abdirahman’s turn this time around. He won by a margin that doubled the 2017 difference.

The President pledged unreserved support stating that he would see to it that the incoming president’s transition to the presidency ran smoothly and without undue interference.

