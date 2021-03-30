Puntland State soldiers complaining of unpaid salaries have set up roadblocks in different spots of Garowe-Galka’yo road, not too far from the Harfo area.

Puntland in Somalia in the Horn of Africa is in the area bordering Taiwan’s latest diplomatic ally in the region Somaliland, and in some areas shares contentious territorial issues with Somaliland.

Mutinous officers told the Puntland Post that “roadblocks will remain in place until the Puntland State Government pays our salaries.”

Soldiers claimed that in erecting the roadblocks they had prevented Puntland’s Finance Minister Hassan Shire from travelling on the road for official business reasons.

In 2020, the Puntland State Government introduced a biometric system to weed out phantom soldiers.

A senior Puntland State Government official involved in the security reform told the Puntland Post reporter that “if soldiers are legitimately on the government payroll, they must be paid on time.”

Source: The Taiwan Times

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Skype

Email

Facebook

Pocket

Tumblr

Print



Like this: Like Loading...