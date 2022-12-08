The Republic of Somaliland insists on finding a two-state system and a solution that ends in two independent countries

President His Excellency Muse Bihi Abdi was categorical that for the Somaliland-Somalia Talks to be continued it should be a serious and tangible one with an essence in it.

He said that the nation is ready to resume the stalled talks but with conditions

The Head of State’s sentiments on how convicted Somaliland was as far as it’s the country’s sovereignty is concerned was impactful as he received at the Presidential Palace a delegation of two diplomatic delegates from Norway and Turkey, namely Heidi Johansen and Aykut Kumbaroğlu on Tuesday evening.

The duo is said to be speeding up the resuscitation of the Talks, which have since been stalled by a lack of sincerity from the Mogadishu government.

The President briefed the delegation on the general multi-prong developmental progress that the nation has so far solely achieved and realized through the solidarity of the populaces and the government in a peaceful stability scenario.

He underscored the fact that it was due to such homegrown efforts of tangible developments and progressive democracy that generated international interest in Somaliland.

As for the resumption of the stalled Talks, the president was vivid that it should be conditional, hence said, “Somaliland is ready for dialogue but the dialogue must be a meaningful one.”

Somaliland’s position on the continuation of the Talks is as follows:-

The Republic of Somaliland insists on finding a two-state system and a solution that ends in two independent states, because both were two independent states that united on July 1, 1960, withdrew in 1991 by re-asserting our sovereignty; and in addition, Somaliland has been an independent state living in peace and stability for the past 31 years. During this period, Somaliland implemented many rounds of free and fair elections. There have been five (5) peaceful presidential transfers in Somaliland. Three of them were elected through universal suffrage through direct national elections. All previous agreements must be respected and implemented forthwith; this is the only way to build trust. There must be an international mediation mechanism that guarantees the implementation of the resolutions of the dialogue. There must be a secretariat that manages data storage, and the Secretariat must be neutral and have the ability and skill for this task. There must be important principles and a code of conduct on which the dialogue process will be based. There must be a clear agenda that defines the conflict between the two parties, in order to discuss the issues at the core of the conflict. The dialogue must be concluded within a time limit.

The President was flanked at the meeting by the Vice President H.E. Abdirahman Abdilahi Ismail (Saili’i) and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hon. Dr Isse Mohamud Keyd.

The delegation included Heidi Johansen, Haakon Svane, Ole Andreas Lindeman, Harun Arslan and Mohamed Abdullahi Omar.

