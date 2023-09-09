Alarming Increase of Al-Shabaab and Extremist Activity in Las’anod, Somaliland Raises Concerns

Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Press Release.

The Government of the Republic of Somaliland Security Forces have confirmed that approximately 600 insurgents led by Fuad Mohamed Qalaf (Shangole) one of the leaders of the Al-Shabaab have entered Las’anod, Somaliland in the last couple of days, this has sparked growing concerns among authorities and citizens. Sources have shared that the objective of the visit by Shangole is to train the local militants on how to prepare explosives and how Al-Shabaab can create a base in the mountains of Erigavo, Sanaag.

In the past few months, Las’anod has witnessed a disturbing increase in attacks, recruitment efforts, and the spread of extremist propaganda. These activities undermine the efforts made by the government and security forces to maintain law and order in the area. The rise in violent incidents and extremist ideologies poses a significant threat to the peace and stability of Somaliland and the region as whole.

The Government of the Republic of Somaliland has expressed their deep concern in the past to the International Community and various Security Agencies in the region, as these incidents jeopardize the social fabric of the community and country. The rise in extremist activity not only affects the security of Las’anod but also has the potential to spill over into neighboring regions, further destabilizing the area.

The Government of the Republic of Somaliland, in collaboration with the security forces, is taking urgent measures to address this critical situation. Efforts are being made to enhance intelligence gathering, strengthen border security, and improve coordination among security agencies to counter the threat posed by Al-Shabaab and other extremist groups.

The government calls upon the international community, neighboring countries, and relevant regional organizations to provide support and assistance in combating terrorism and extremism in Las’anod. Cooperation and collaboration are essential in effectively addressing this pressing issue.

Furthermore, the government urges the local community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or individuals to the authorities. The collective efforts of the government, security forces, and the community are crucial in overcoming this threat and restoring peace and stability to Las’anod.

The government of Somaliland reaffirms its commitment to the safety and security of its citizens and will continue to take all necessary measures to counter extremist activities. It stands firm in its determination to protect the values of peace, unity, and harmony that are the foundation of our country.

