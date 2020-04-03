The expansion of the Berbera Port of Somaliland is set to go a notch higher with the expected arrival of eight rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes.

This after the Liebherr Container Cranes signed a contract to supply the cranes for DP World’s terminal in Berbera.

The high performance, variable speed diesel RTGs are due to be ready for operation before the end of this year and are six containers plus a truck lane wide, able to stack one over five containers high.

Supplied with DGPS auto-steering and stack profiling, the machines also incorporates Liebherr’s unique eight rope reeving no-sway-system, Liebherr drive systems and simultaneous drive motion.

Gantry cameras, as well as a laser anti-collision system, have been utilised with the aim to bring safety enhancements to operations.

The machines were designed using European components specified for maximum loading conditions, significantly enhancing component life.

Remote maintenance and Liebherr’s custom diagnostics and maintenance software, DiaMon3D, lower maintenance costs.

The variable speed diesel engine also helps to reduce running costs and, according to Liebherr, will significantly reduce emissions.

DP World Berbera already operates three Liebherr LHM 420 mobile harbour cranes, which went into service in early 2019.

The new cranes are part of a phased expansion of the port, with phase one including a new 400 m quay and a 250,000 sq m yard extension.

DP World is committed to building the Somaliland Port of Berbera to a world-class facility.

This is part of the infrastructural developments the DP world says it is involved in as part of its mission to turn around the horn of Africa country.

Federico Banos-Linder, Vice President External Relations, DP World, the company that has invested USD 442 million to rebuild the Port of Berbera said once the port is done, Somaliland will be one of the biggest players in the maritime industry in the Horn of Africa.

“Already with phase one of the three phases done, we have increased the container capacity by 50 per cent and pushed volumes by 70 per cent which is a massive improvement.

BY ODINDO AYIEKO

Source: Busiweek