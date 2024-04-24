Somaliland: Minister Says Youth and Sports Have Great Developed in Recent Years

The Minister of Youth and Sports of Somaliland, Honor Abdirisaq Muse Farah, has detailed the achievements of the Somaliland government in the last three years, pointing out that there has been great progress in developing the skills of Somaliland youth, especially football players. traded for the highest price of &5000 Dollars.

The minister also said that the policy of the Kulmiye Party and the government led by President Muse Bihi Abdi has given priority to building a healthy and skilled society.

Explaining the national policy of the Republic of Somaliland, the Minister of Youth and Sports of Somaliland Mr. Abdirisaq Musa Farah said;

“The national policy of the Republic of Somaliland, led by President Muse Bihi Abdi, is based on a clear strategy for the development of the national youth, as well as the party’s manifesto.” Said the Minister of Youth and Sports of Somaliland Honor Abdirisaq Muse Farah.h e was reporting for www.Hayaannews.net

He continued by saying, “In the last three years, great progress has been made in developing the youth, bringing them to the international level, so that Somaliland players can be traded for $5,000 dollars and their prices have increased. have created skills in these regions, centers have been set up to teach young people skills and they have been given the opportunity to create jobs.”

“The stadiums should be built to increase employment and creativity and develop the talents of the community, especially the youth. Politically, they should connect with the rest of the world, and at the same time strengthen the relationships that our youth have with other youths of the world. “Politics The KULMIYE party and the government led by President Muse Bihi should focus on ensuring a healthy society with skills and knowledge.

The Minister of Youth and Sports of Somaliland, Honor Abdirisaaq Muse Farah, who is currently in office, is the most suitable to become a minister in the ministry ever.

When we saw the efforts and tangible performance of the ministry during the short time that this minister was in office, we believe that this minister is the most suitable minister to hold that position and who has ever been in that ministry. This change and the work done by the minister in a short period was made possible after he jointly engaged various experts who advised the minister and the ministry in general on the activities of youth development and sports conducted by the ministry. Therefore, we advise the general public to fully support this young minister who is faithfully serving his country. We also advise the opposition parties and other people to stop criticizing and condemning the Ministry of Sports for which there is no evidence.

Finally, we say to the President of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi, first of all, thank you for appointing the right minister for this position. We also, Mr. President, advise you to stand by this honest minister to ensure that this ministry achieves its goals.

By Mustafa Jannale

Hayannnews

