Dahabshiil Partners With M-Pesa Safaricom to Facilitate Ethiopia Money Transfer

This collaboration enables the Ethiopian Diaspora send money directly to the M-PESA mobile wallets of their family and friends, streamlining the remittance process. This translates to faster transfers and increased security.

“We are delighted to partner with Dahabshiil, a leading player in international money transfers. Together, we share a vision of financial inclusion and driving economic development. This new service will offer Ethiopians a secure and convenient way to send and receive money, empowering individuals and families,” said Anthony Kangethe, Acting Chief Digital Financial Services Officer for M-PESA Safaricom.

“We are thrilled to partner with M-PESA Safaricom,” said Musse Mohamed, Ethiopia Representative for Dahabshiil. “This partnership allows us to fulfill our mission of delivering accessible and reliable financial services by leveraging M-PESA’s growing customer base. Together, we’re making it easier and safer for Ethiopians abroad to support their families back home.”

Dahabshiil and Safaricom Ethiopia share a vision of promoting financial inclusion and economic growth in Ethiopia. This partnership signifies their commitment to innovation and exceptional customer service.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

Facebook

Pocket

Tumblr

Print



Like this: Like Loading...