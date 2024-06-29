Somaliland Discusses Energy, Mineral Cooperation with Taiwan

Taiwan and Somaliland officials discussed energy and mineral exchanges as well as potential cooperation during Somaliland Minister of Energy and Minerals Abdi Abdillahi Farah’s visit on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a statement, MOFA said Abdi highlighted Taiwan’s crucial role as an international development partner for Somaliland and the African country’s abundant energy and mineral resources during a banquet on Thursday night.

He expressed hope that the Taiwan-Somaliland energy and minerals meeting will boost Taiwanese business recognition of Somaliland’s investment potential, fostering long-term, mutually beneficial relations.

MOFA Vice Minister Chen Li-kuo (陳立國) said that Taiwan and Somaliland signed an energy and minerals cooperation agreement in 2022, followed by an inaugural joint working group meeting on energy and minerals in Somaliland in 2023.

Abdi’s visit to Taiwan aims to further deepen cooperation in exploring and developing oil, gas, and strategic minerals, Chen said.

Chen also highlighted the shared commitment to freedom and democracy between both sides, noting that Taiwan and Somaliland have closely cooperated since establishing representative offices in 2020.

By Wu Shu-wei and Evelyn Yang

