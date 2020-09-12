P&O Maritime Logistics (P&OML), the marine services arm of global port operator DP World, has taken delivery of a Sanmar Shipyards-built tug for the DP World managed Berbera Port on behalf of Somaliland Port Authority (SPA).

The M JEEX (ex. Dogancay XXV) arrived Berbera Port under P&OML management and crew on September 10, 2020. The delivery follows a previous purchase from Sanmar, the EGAL (ex. Dogancay XXVI), delivered in the summer of 2018.

Powered by a pair of Caterpillar 3212B diesel engines (two 1,230kW at 1,800rpm) driving through twin Reintjes WAF665 gearboxes to two Wärtsilä Kaplan type four-blade fixed pitched propellers in kort nozzles, the M JEEX achieves 45 tonnes bollard pull and a speed of 12 knots. Steering is provided by two sets of high aspect ratio twin rudders, one set located abaft each nozzle with two rudders on each side. The vessel features a fairly compact hull with a LOA of just over 25m, a beam of 8.6m and a maximum draft of just 4m.

Dogancay class tugboats are designed for ship docking service as well as emergency deep sea towage in coastal waters, with intended versatility for different tasks.

Accommodation of the M JEEX, like its sister, comprises of two single cabins on the main deck together with a spacious mess/lounge and galley area, with an additional two dual-berth cabins below deck. Auxiliary power comes from a pair of Perkins-Sabre 4.4TWGM generators (60kW, 380V, 50Hz). Noise levels at approximately 80% engine load are below 60dB in cabins and below 70dB in the wheelhouse, alleyways and mess. Coupled with a HVAC system to provide year-round climate control it makes for a very spacious and comfortable working environment in what will be principally harbor operations in Berbera Port.

Supachai Wattanaveerachai, CEO of DP World Berbera, said, “The addition of the second tugboat to the Port of Berbera is another milestone in the progress being made in the expansion and development of the port. It will further strengthen the capacity of the port’s marine services to moor larger vessels and increase accessibility to the port. The phase 1 expansion project will increase the port’s capacity by 500,000 TEUs with an additional 400m quay. The project is on schedule for commissioning by end of quarter 1, 2021 and will further strengthen Berbera Port as a major regional trade port servicing the Horn of Africa.”

Shaun Deshommes, P&OML UAE Ports General Manager managed the acceptance and delivery of the M JEEX from Sanmar’s Altinova Shipyard in August.

Sanmar Sales Director, Gary Dockerty, commented, “The Dogancay class remains a fantastic tugboat and an exemplary workhorse for the right operational theater. Sanmar has constructed 26 of this design over a number of years, at a time when ASD designs were less in demand. It was the mainstay of our production with numerous versions serving across the world in places such as France, Hong Kong, Martinique, Mexico, Pakistan, UAE and the UK as well as around the Turkish coast. Now we’ve been able to add one further location to that list.”

Source: Marinelink

